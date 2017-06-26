Minors Setback: Kyle Schwarber not surprised about demotion
Slumping slugger Kyle Schwarber said Monday that he's not surprised the Chicago Cubs demoted him, saying "the numbers spoke for themselves." Schwarber's October return following a knee injury helped fuel Chicago's first World Series title in 108 years, but he was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after hitting .171 in 64 games this season.
