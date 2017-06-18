Mets have a long way to go but at least this looks like a start
Michael Conforto celebrates after driving in a run in the fourth inning of the Mets' 5-1 win over the Nationals on Sunday. The Mets won a baseball game Sunday afternoon , they salvaged the final game of a four-game series with the Nationals and they were able to turn Citi Field into a happy place for the 40,459 who chose to spend Father's Day there, for the thousands of kids who dashed around the bases afterward.
