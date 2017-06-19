Lester seeks milestone, first win ove...

Lester seeks milestone, first win over Marlins

Read more: Chicago Cubs

Jon Lester looks to continue to pile up the strikeouts on Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the third game of a four-game series with Miami at Marlins Park. The left-hander, who enters with 1,954 career punchouts, is just three away from 500 as a Cub.

Chicago, IL

