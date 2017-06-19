Lester seeks milestone, first win over Marlins
Jon Lester looks to continue to pile up the strikeouts on Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the third game of a four-game series with Miami at Marlins Park. The left-hander, who enters with 1,954 career punchouts, is just three away from 500 as a Cub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Fri
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC