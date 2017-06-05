Leading Off: Scherzer showing Cy Young form once again
Don't look now, but Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been even better this season than when he won the National League Cy Young award a year ago - particularly over his last three starts. Scherzer is second only to Clayton Kershaw in the NL in ERA and leads the league in strikeouts .
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
