Leading Off: Sale faces Machado, Stro...

Leading Off: Sale faces Machado, Stroman sees slugging Yanks

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Red Sox ace Chris Sale faces the Orioles for the first time since throwing a fastball behind the legs of Baltimore star Manny Machado last month. The incident escalated the feud between the teams, led to warnings for both clubs and got Machado and Sale chirping after the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? May 25 sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC