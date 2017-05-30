Leading Off: Sale faces Machado, Stroman sees slugging Yanks
Red Sox ace Chris Sale faces the Orioles for the first time since throwing a fastball behind the legs of Baltimore star Manny Machado last month. The incident escalated the feud between the teams, led to warnings for both clubs and got Machado and Sale chirping after the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC