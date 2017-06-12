Lackey deals, Rizzo leads offense as ...

Lackey deals, Rizzo leads offense as Cubs beat Pirates 7-1

John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday. Lackey allowed two hits and struck out four over six innings.

Chicago, IL

