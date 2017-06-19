Kemp among OFs battling for All-Star ...

Kemp among OFs battling for All-Star spot

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard, is nearly three weeks away and the race for the third outfield spot is tightening upon the fourth installment of the The Marlins' Marcell Ozuna this week surpassed the Braves' Matt Kemp , who sits just behind the Cubs' Ben Zobrist for fourth on the outfielder leaderboard. All three players find themselves neck and neck with the Cubs' Jason Heyward for the final starting position while Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton is also not far behind.

