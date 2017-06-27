Joe Maddon on visit to White House: 'Easy to say 'yes' ...
Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks about making another visit to the White House and facing Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer. Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks about making another visit to the White House and facing Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC