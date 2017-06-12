Jake Arrieta once again fails to get ...

Jake Arrieta once again fails to get out of fifth inning in Cubs loss

Read more: Sporting News

Jake Arrieta's mechanics have been spotty at best this season. While it may be no excuse that his thumb hurts at the moment, the Cubs need to seriously figure out how to fix their ace's throwing motion if they want to make another run in the postseason.

Chicago, IL

