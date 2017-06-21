Hunky baseball player Javier Baez bares all for ESPN's "Body Issue"
The Chicago Cubs player, 24, appears on a series of different covers that were shot in an old air-plane hanger in Arizona. According to editor-in-chief Alison Overholt, "We wanted fans to have that moment of awe again where they say, 'Wow.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
