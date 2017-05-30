Harrison exits finale with right calf discomfort

Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison was removed from the Bucs' 11-1 win over the Mets in Sunday's series finale at Citi Field during a bizarre seventh inning due to right calf discomfort. Harrison was hit by an 86.3-mph slider from Mets reliever Josh Edgin with one out in the seventh, the 10th time this season he's been plunked.

