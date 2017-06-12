Griffins Capture Calder Cup; Tigers Lose While Cubs, Sox Win
Martin Frk assisted on the tying goal four minutes into the third period and scored the winning goal with less than eight minutes left as the Griffins rallied past visiting Syracuse last night, 4-3. to capture the Calder Cup at Van Andel Arena.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
