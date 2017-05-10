Dexter Fowler returns to Wrigley still a member of mutual admiration society
Dexter Fowler , who endured an unsettling free-agent period before returning to the Cubs and helping to lead them to their first World Series title since 1908, will receive his 2016 championship ring wearing the uniform of the rival Cardinals . "He's the right guy to adjust to any situation," said Addison Russell , one of several struggling Cubs who seek a rebound during this 10-game homestand.
