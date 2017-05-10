Dexter Fowler returns to Wrigley stil...

Dexter Fowler returns to Wrigley still a member of mutual admiration society

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Dexter Fowler , who endured an unsettling free-agent period before returning to the Cubs and helping to lead them to their first World Series title since 1908, will receive his 2016 championship ring wearing the uniform of the rival Cardinals . "He's the right guy to adjust to any situation," said Addison Russell , one of several struggling Cubs who seek a rebound during this 10-game homestand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? May 25 sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC