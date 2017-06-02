David Ross on new book, life after a Dancing With the Stars,a favorite baseball stories
Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross joined the WGN Morning News Friday to talk about the whirlwind year he's had so far! After finishing the historic run with the Cubs, the World Champ traded Wrigley Field for the ballroom where he recently finished in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." Grandpa Rossy also released his book, "Teammate" where he talks about his journey through baseball, the lessons he's learned, and, of course, a World Series for the ages.
