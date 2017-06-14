Cubs win the World Series? Priceless....

Cubs win the World Series? Priceless. One leaf of dead Wrigley Field ivy? $200.

3 hrs ago

Are you a fan of the Chicago Cubs? Do you have no qualms about spending a grotesque amount of money for something that usually ends up in the garbage? Then do we have an offer for you. As noted by ESPN's Darren Rovell , the Chicago Cubs are now selling leaves of Wrigley Field ivy from last year's historic World Series season.

Chicago, IL

