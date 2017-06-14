Cubs win the World Series? Priceless. One leaf of dead Wrigley Field ivy? $200.
Are you a fan of the Chicago Cubs? Do you have no qualms about spending a grotesque amount of money for something that usually ends up in the garbage? Then do we have an offer for you. As noted by ESPN's Darren Rovell , the Chicago Cubs are now selling leaves of Wrigley Field ivy from last year's historic World Series season.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
