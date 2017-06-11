Cubs refine pitching model for Monday...

Cubs refine pitching model for Monday's amateur draft

Read more: Chicago Tribune

The seemingly endless scouting reports and mock drafts are just part of the process that Jason McLeod and his staff have invested in as they prepare for the Cubs ' 27th and 30th overall picks in Monday night's amateur draft. "This will be our sixth draft," Jason McLeod, the Cubs' senior vice president of scouting and player development, said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

