Cubs hold on after Nationals rally for 4 in 9th, win 5-4

Wade Davis struck out big league batting leader Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to blunt Washington's ninth-inning rally, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Nationals 5-4 Monday night. In jeopardy of being shut out for the first time this season, the NL East-leading Nationals scored four times in the ninth.

Chicago, IL

