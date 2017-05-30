Cubs embrace Fowler on return
Dexter Fowler played his first game at Wrigley Field on Friday since he signed with the Cardinals over the winter. Fowler received his World Series ring from Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward during a pregame ceremony, drawing loud cheers.
