Cubs' Anthony Rizzo returns to leadoff spot, Kris Bryant starts in right field

2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Anthony Rizzo returns to the leadoff spot Sunday as the Chicago Cubs attempt to win their second consecutive road series. Rizzo, who lined out as a pinch-hitter Saturday, will bat ahead of Kris Bryant , who will start in right field for the fifth time this season when the Cubs face the Miami Marlins.

