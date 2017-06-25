Cubs' Anthony Rizzo returns to leadoff spot, Kris Bryant starts in right field
Anthony Rizzo returns to the leadoff spot Sunday as the Chicago Cubs attempt to win their second consecutive road series. Rizzo, who lined out as a pinch-hitter Saturday, will bat ahead of Kris Bryant , who will start in right field for the fifth time this season when the Cubs face the Miami Marlins.
