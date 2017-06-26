Costly error, missed chance as Cubs l...

Costly error, missed chance as Cubs lose to Marlins 4-2

The Chicago Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs to lose Sunday to the Miami Marlins, 4-2. Edinson Volquez gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

