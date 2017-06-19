Contreras hits HR, Baez scores on err...

Contreras hits HR, Baez scores on error, Cubs beat Padres

Willson Contreras hit a tying home run, Javier Baez scored the winning run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam to lead the Chicago Cubs past the San Diego Padres 3-2 Monday night. Anthony Rizzo thrived in the leadoff spot again, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games by going 2 for 3 with an RBI as Chicago won its second straight to improve to 35-34.

Chicago, IL

