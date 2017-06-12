Competitive spirit drives Cubs' third...

Competitive spirit drives Cubs' third-rounder

18 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson has helped several pitchers reach the Majors, so when he says Keegan Thompson -- a right-hander the Cubs selected in the third round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday -- might be the most competitive pitcher he's ever had, it means something. He has the perfect example, too.

