Competitive spirit drives Cubs' third-rounder
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson has helped several pitchers reach the Majors, so when he says Keegan Thompson -- a right-hander the Cubs selected in the third round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday -- might be the most competitive pitcher he's ever had, it means something. He has the perfect example, too.
