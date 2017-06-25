Chicago Cubs: Willson Contreras has been solid behind the plate
In an up-and-down season, the Chicago Cubs continue to appreciate the work Willson Contreras turns in behind the dish each day. When the Chicago Cubs called up Willson Contreras last season, they knew they had something special.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC