Chicago Cubs trade rumors: Kyle Schwarber edition

After ending the longest title drought in American sports with their Game 7 victory over the Cleveland Indians last season, the Chicago Cubs seemed poised for a long run of success. The Cubs no longer were the Lovable Losers- they were a budding dynasty, stacked with young, versatile hitters and a top-tier rotation able to go toe-to-toe with the rest of the league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.