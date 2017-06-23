Chicago Cubs trade rumors: can Patrick Corbin 'relieve' their rotation woes?
The 2017 Chicago Cubs have had some rough luck with the fifth spot of their starting rotation this year. Brett Anderson was signed on to fill that void, but he was only able to put up an 8.18 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, and allowed a .347/.414/.571 slash line in eight starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC