Chicago Cubs take series from Pirates behind Lackey and Contreras
For all the talk about the Chicago Cubs John Lackey, he did exactly what they needed him to do today. He pitched a solid six innings while batterymate Willson Contreras knocked in four to take the series from the Pirates.
