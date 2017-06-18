Chicago Cubs take series from Pirates...

Chicago Cubs take series from Pirates behind Lackey and Contreras

8 hrs ago

For all the talk about the Chicago Cubs John Lackey, he did exactly what they needed him to do today. He pitched a solid six innings while batterymate Willson Contreras knocked in four to take the series from the Pirates.

