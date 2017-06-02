Chicago Cubs snap losing streak behind big game from Jason Heyward

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward put a struggling offense on his back Friday, driving in a pair in a 3-2 Chicago Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite Dexter Fowler 's best efforts to steal the show in his return to Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs came away with a much-needed 3-2 win over the rival St. Louis Cardinals in the weekend series opener.

