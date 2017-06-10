Chicago Cubs: Recap of the Current Homestand

Rookie Ian Happ has been a bright spot for the Cubs this homestand, coming out of a slump and hitting three home runs so far since Sunday. Photo by: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports The 2016 World Champions went on a long run into the beginning of November last season, and so far this season, that run seems to have had a lasting impact on the team this season.

