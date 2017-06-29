Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jay Leads Off, Rizzo Third, Russell Returns as Cubs Try to Salvage Split

Between the various kerfuffles over the Cubs' trip to the White House and DFA-ing Miguel Montero, not to mention a couple of lifeless performances against the Nationals, it's easy to forget that the Cubs can still get out of DC with a series split. They'll have to do it without Kris Bryant, who rolled his ankle fielding a pop-up yesterday, but at least they've got a favorable pitching matchup this time.

