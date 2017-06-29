Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jay Leads Off, R...

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jay Leads Off, Rizzo Third, Russell Returns as Cubs Try to Salvage Split

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

Between the various kerfuffles over the Cubs' trip to the White House and DFA-ing Miguel Montero, not to mention a couple of lifeless performances against the Nationals, it's easy to forget that the Cubs can still get out of DC with a series split. They'll have to do it without Kris Bryant, who rolled his ankle fielding a pop-up yesterday, but at least they've got a favorable pitching matchup this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17) Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,128 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC