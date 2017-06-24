Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jay Leads Off, Bryant Plays First, Javy at Hot Corner to Support Lester
Jon Jay will be getting the offense started this afternoon as Rizzo gets a break from game action. As such, Kris Bryant shifts across the diamond and remains in the second spot.
