Chicago Cubs: Could Jake Peavy be a cheap option this summer?
With Jake Peavy insistent he'll pitch this season, could the Chicago Cubs buy low on a veteran coming off one of the worst campaigns of his career? You can't ever have too much pitching. If you need proof of this, look no further than the Miami Marlins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC