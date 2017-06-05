Chicago Cubs can't catch MarlinsChica...

Chicago Cubs can't catch MarlinsChicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Chicago. Early in the Chicago Cubs season, a flavor-of-the-day topic was that Javier Baez soon would be the everyday second baseman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? May 25 sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC