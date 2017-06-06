Chicago Cubs: Bullpen proving its mettle during recent winning streak

Jun 3, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and relief pitcher Wade Davis celebrate the final out of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports The Chicago Cubs bullpen has played a critical role in the club's recent four-game winning streak - especially over the weekend against the Cardinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.