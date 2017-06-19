Chicago Cubs' bats quiet in loss to San Diego Padres
Chicago Cubs reliever Koji Uehara walked in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Wednesday, enabling the San Diego Padres to leave Wrigley Field with a 3-2 victory. The Padres salvaged the final game of the series after the Cubs had won the first two.
