Chicago Cubs: Addition of Ian Happ pr...

Chicago Cubs: Addition of Ian Happ proving positive

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

Despite mixed results in his first big-league stint, Chicago Cubs rookie Ian Happ is proving on a near-daily basis he belongs with the team. Coming into the season, there were many questions surrounding the Chicago Cubs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Fri SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC