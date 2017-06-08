Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell Accused Of Cheating By Wife: See Her Scathing Message
Melisa Russell, who is married to Chicago Cubs' shortstop, Addison Russell, took to Instagram on June 7 to make some shocking accusations about her husband - she's claiming he cheated on her! Check out her empowering, but clearly angry, message right here. Did Addison Russell , 23, cheat on his gorgeous wife Melisa Russell!? That seems to be the claim she's making in a new Instagram post on June 7. The gorgeous brunette took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself in a one piece swimsuit with her feet in th water and a huge smile on her face, but it's the caption that really has everyone talking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC