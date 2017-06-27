Charleston Southern's Chris Singleton...

Charleston Southern's Chris Singleton signs minor league contract with Chicago Cubs

12 hrs ago

The Goose Creek native was selected by the Cubs earlier this month in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Singelton just completed his junior year of college at Charleston Southern.

