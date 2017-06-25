Capital see: With Cubs in Washington to face Nationals, let the games begin

The Nationals' Bryce Harper celebrates after driving in the game winning run with a single in the 10th inning against the Reds at Nationals Park on June 23, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals' Bryce Harper celebrates after driving in the game winning run with a single in the 10th inning against the Reds at Nationals Park on June 23, 2017, in Washington.

