Candelario, Andreoli lead the way for Iowa

Jeimer Candelario homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 16-3 on Sunday. Iowa had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning, five runs in the fourth and four runs in the eighth.

Chicago, IL

