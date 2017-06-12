Candelario, Andreoli lead the way for Iowa
Jeimer Candelario homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 16-3 on Sunday. Iowa had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning, five runs in the fourth and four runs in the eighth.
