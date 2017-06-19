Bruno leads Iowa to 10-5 win over Rou...

Bruno leads Iowa to 10-5 win over Round Rock

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Stephen Bruno hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 10-5 win over the Round Rock Express on Saturday. The home run by Bruno gave the Cubs a 9-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Iowa.

Chicago, IL

