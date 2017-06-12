Blue Cubs join in fight against prostate cancer
The Cubs are joining Major League Baseball in its efforts to raise awareness about prostate cancer and raise funds for research to fight the disease. As part of Father's Day weekend, Cubs players and coaches will wear a blue ribbon on their uniforms, plus blue wristbands.
