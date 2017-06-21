Bases-loaded walk helps San Diego Pad...

Bases-loaded walk helps San Diego Padres beat Chicago Cubs

18 hrs ago Read more: UPI

A rookie catcher and the San Diego Padres bullpen combined to save the day when a forearm strain forced an abrupt end to the start of right-hander Miguel Diaz on Wednesday. Five Padres relievers combined to limit the Chicago Cubs to two runs on one hit in the final 6 2/3 innings in a 3-2 victory that salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Chicago, IL

