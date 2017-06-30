Baseball capsules: Chicago Cubs hold ...

Baseball capsules: Chicago Cubs hold off Washington Nationals - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Nationals shortstop and leadoff hitter Trea Turner broke his right wrist when hit by a 96 mph fastball from the Chicago Cubs' Pedro Strop in the seventh inning of Washington's 5-4 loss to the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Turner stole two bases, giving him seven in the four-game series and 35 this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC