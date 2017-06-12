Back-to-back homers lift Cubs past Ro...

Back-to-back homers lift Cubs past Rockies 7-5The Chicago Cubs have...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist celebrates with Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have needed a jolt to get them out of the latest offensive funk they've been in the past week -- a big inning, a hit barrage, a big home run or something to get themselves out of yet another funk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? May 25 sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC