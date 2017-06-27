Arrieta starts in Cy Young clash vs. Scherzer
The past two National League Cy Young Award winners will go head to head when Max Scherzer leads the Nationals against Jake Arrieta and the Cubs at Nationals Park on Tuesday night in the MLB Network Showcase game. It's the second game of the four-game series, which could be a postseason preview.
