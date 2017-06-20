Anthony Rizzo's home-plate collision ...

Anthony Rizzo's home-plate collision with Austin Hedges called 'cheap shot' by Padres manager

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Anthony Rizzo's home-plate collision with Austin Hedges called 'cheap shot' by Padres manager Padres manager Andy Green is fuming after the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slid into catcher Austin Hedges on Monday night. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2tooUgB Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox and other MLB stars explain what makes Father's Day so special for baseball players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC