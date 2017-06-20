Anthony Rizzo's home-plate collision with Austin Hedges called 'cheap shot' by Padres manager
Anthony Rizzo's home-plate collision with Austin Hedges called 'cheap shot' by Padres manager Padres manager Andy Green is fuming after the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slid into catcher Austin Hedges on Monday night. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2tooUgB Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox and other MLB stars explain what makes Father's Day so special for baseball players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC