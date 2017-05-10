Amazing Race' Crowns 2 Perfect Strangers as Season 29...

Brooke Cambi, a 36-year-old prosecutor from New York, and Scott Flanary, a 24-year-old Kellan Lutz lookalike from Charlotte, North Carolina, won "The Amazing Race" Season 29 in Thursday's finale of the CBS hit. Their win is notable because Cambi's hysterical reaction to all adversity, emotional outbursts, and perpetual meltdowns jeopardized the team's standing multiple times during the competitive trek around the world.

