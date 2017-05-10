Amazing Race' Crowns 2 Perfect Strangers as Season 29...
Brooke Cambi, a 36-year-old prosecutor from New York, and Scott Flanary, a 24-year-old Kellan Lutz lookalike from Charlotte, North Carolina, won "The Amazing Race" Season 29 in Thursday's finale of the CBS hit. Their win is notable because Cambi's hysterical reaction to all adversity, emotional outbursts, and perpetual meltdowns jeopardized the team's standing multiple times during the competitive trek around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC