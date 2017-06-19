Addison Russell's wife files for divo...

Addison Russell's wife files for divorce from Cubs player

13 hrs ago

Addison Russell's wife has filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of hitting her. Melisa Reidy-Russell filed the divorce petition in Cook County last week, according to a filing provided by her attorney, Thomas T. Field, on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

