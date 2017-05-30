7 players connect for grand slams on ...

7 players connect for grand slams on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

There were a record-setting seven grand slams hit around the Majors: Albert Pujols of the Angels for his 600th career homer no less, Kyle Schwarber for the Cubs, Matt Adams for the Braves, Ian Desmond for the Rockies, Travis Shaw for the Brewers, Chris Taylor for the Dodgers and Mike Zunino of the Mariners. Schwarber mashed his first career slam, and it was the decisive blow in the Cubs' 5-3 win over the rival Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? May 25 sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC