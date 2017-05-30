7 players connect for grand slams on Saturday

There were a record-setting seven grand slams hit around the Majors: Albert Pujols of the Angels for his 600th career homer no less, Kyle Schwarber for the Cubs, Matt Adams for the Braves, Ian Desmond for the Rockies, Travis Shaw for the Brewers, Chris Taylor for the Dodgers and Mike Zunino of the Mariners. Schwarber mashed his first career slam, and it was the decisive blow in the Cubs' 5-3 win over the rival Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

