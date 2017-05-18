Zunino's homer leads Tacoma to 7-5 win over Iowa
Mike Zunino hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday. Iowa had a runner on second in the bottom of the ninth, but Ozzie Martinez struck out to end the game.
